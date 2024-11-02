Lahore Qalandars appoint Darren Gough as new head coach

LAHORE – Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars have appointed former English cricketer Darren Gough as their new head coach.

Lahore Qalandars announced the new head coach following former head coach Aaqib Javed’s departure to join the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Qalandars management stated that Darren Gough will begin his duties with the franchise in the upcoming Global Super League (GSL).

Expressing his excitement, Darren Gough said that joining Lahore Qalandars is an honor, and he previously supported the franchise during the Player Development Program.

Lahore Qalandars’ owner Sameen Rana warmly welcomed Gough, saying his experience will help further strengthen the team’s foundation. Gough will join the squad in Guyana on November 23.

The Global Super League is set to begin in Guyana on November 26.