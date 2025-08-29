Lahore, Punjab weather: Widespread rains, scattered heavy falls likely

LAHORE – Widespread rains with scattered heavy falls are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave affects the upper parts, which will grip most upper and central parts of the country from tomorrow.

Under these conditions, widespread rains with scattered heavy falls are likely in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Khushab, Noorpur Thal, Sargodha, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chinote, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday night and the next two days.

Impacts:

Heavy falls may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galiyat.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Saturday and between 31°C and 33°C on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, Lahore and parts of Punjab received rain during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Lahore (Airport 23, City 01), Faisalabad 14, Sialkot (Airport 13, City 03), Okara 10, Sheikhupura 05, Murree & Sahiwal 03, Hafizabad & Bahawalnagar 02

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 82 per cent.