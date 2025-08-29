Islamabad, Pakistan Rains: Monsoon’s ninth spell begins

ISLAMABAD – Widespread rains are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Friday evening and night, as well as during the weekend.

Isolated heavy rains are also expected during the ninth spell of this monsoon season.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system prevails over northern Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper and southern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave will likely affect the upper parts of the country from today.

Under these conditions, rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in northeast/upper Punjab, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday evening and night.

On Saturday and Sunday, widespread rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in the twin cities, Punjab, Kashmir, Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeastern Balochistan.

Impacts:

Heavy falls may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Swabi, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 28°C and 30°C on Saturday and between 279°C and 29°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Saturday and between 29°C and 31°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, isolated rain-wind/thundershower occurred in some places.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Sheikhupura 17, Murree 04, Okara 03

Kashmir: Garhidupatta 01