Why did PTA cancel Wateen, WorldCall, and other telecom operators’ licenses?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) canceled Long Distance and International (LDI) licenses of five leading telecom operators in latest actions.

Five telecom operators including Wateen, WorldCall, Telecard, CircleNet Communications Pakistan, and Wise Communication System faced the acti0n amid disputes over unpaid bills and regulatory violations.

The action comes after companies’ outstanding liabilities, including Access Promotion Contribution (APC) and late payment fees, surged past Rs 81 billion.

While some operators offered to pay Rs 8.2 billion in installments, telecom operator stressed zero-tolerance approach for defaulters. Industry analysts warn that the move could disrupt telecom services nationwide and further strain relations between regulators and operators.

Earlier this year, Pakistani authorities announced major crackdown on tax evasion and fraud. Under new regulations, FBR can now access information from internet service providers and telecom operators, including subscriber data, for tax-related investigations.

Commissioners are authorised to get any necessary data during inquiries, and private auditors appointed to assist the FBR are required to maintain strict confidentiality, with penalties for breaches. The move is aimed at improving the quality and efficiency of tax administration in Pakistan while ensuring that internet and telecom companies comply with information-sharing requirements.