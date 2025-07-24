Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather: More monsoon rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent rains are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and parts of Pakistan on Thursday evening and night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains are predicted in the twin cities, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Balochistan on Thursday evening/night and Friday. Isolated heavy rains are also predicted in the upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy rains may generate flash floods in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and urban flooding in northeast and eastern Punjab during the period.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 29°C and 31°C on Friday and between 30°C and 32°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C on Friday and between 31°C and 33°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, rains with isolated heavy falls occurred in Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Sargodha (City 69, PAF Base 41), Noorpur Thal 59, Mandi Bahauddin 50, Hafizabad 44, Sheikhupura 32, Narowal 31, Sialkot City, Joharabad 20, Jhelum 19, Chakwal 17, Attock, Murree 08, Gujranwala 06, Shorkot 05, Mangla, Toba Tek Singh, Gujrat 04, Lahore (Airport 03, City 01), Kot Addu 03, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 02), Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kamra 02, Islamabad Airport 01, Layyah 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mardan 68, Peshawar (Airport 02, City 01), Lower Dir, Kakul 04, Dir, Balakot, Pattan, Kalam, Saidu Sharif, Malam Jabba, Bannu 01

Balochistan: Bar Khan 29, Sibbi 04

Kashmir: Kotli 29, Garhi Dupatta 06, Rawalakot 03

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit 05, Skardu, Chilas 04

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 46 °C recorded. The maximum temperatures in Nokkundi and Dadu were recorded at 45°C and 43 °C, respectively.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 78 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 81 per cent.