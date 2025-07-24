Retired Colonel Ishaq Qazi, daughters’ bodies recovered after disastrous Pindi floods

RAWALPINDI – A horrifying monsoon tragedy shaken Rawalpindi, as the body of Retired Colonel Ishaq Qazi was pulled from raging floodwaters days after he and his young daughter were swept away in a terrifying flash flood.

The desperate search for his 25-year-old daughter continues, as rescue teams race against time. The colonel, aged around 62, had been missing since Tuesday when torrential rains turned city streets into rivers, swallowing vehicles and sweeping lives away. He and his daughter, residents of DHA Phase 5, were driving through rising water when disaster struck.

Their car was caught in a powerful current after stalling near a rainwater drain. As Colonel Qazi tried to restart the vehicle, the water surged, engulfing the car and dragging both passengers into the unforgiving flow.

Qazi’s body was discovered near the Sawan River bridge, miles away from where the vehicle was last seen. Parts of the car, including the bonnet and a door, were also recovered from beneath the bridge.

The daughter remains missing, feared trapped or washed further downstream as the monsoon continues to hammer region. This tragic incident is part of broader crisis unfolding in Punjab, where flash floods have claimed over 60 lives in just 24 hours. Section 144 has been imposed, and a state of emergency declared in multiple districts.

Pakistan’s monsoon season once again revealed its deadly potential. Poor drainage, urban sprawl, and lack of preparedness are turning seasonal rains into life-threatening disasters.

The nation watches with heavy hearts and growing frustration as rescue teams, aided by Rescue 1122 and emergency forces, continue their grim task. The hopes of a miracle dwindle with each passing hour — but for one grieving family, closure is still out of reach.