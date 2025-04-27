WHO warning

Climate change is affecting Pakistan in various destructive ways with rising temperatures, extreme weather events and flooding intensifying country’s vulnerabilities.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has now issued a warning that climate change is exacerbating the spread of malaria across the country.

With more than 2 million cases reported annually, this alarming rise in cases reflects the broader impact of climate change on public health, placing even greater strain on country’s healthcare system.

The catastrophic floods of 2022 alone triggered an additional 6.6 million malaria cases over the following two years, with a peak of 2.7 million cases in 2023.

Dr. Dapeng Luo, WHO Representative in Pakistan, pointed out, investments in malaria control are saving lives yet accelerating impacts of climate change are hindering progress.

This under-scores the need for a comprehensive approach supported by international community that not only focuses on disease prevention and treatment but also addresses the underlying drivers of climate change.

Countries and international organisations must prioritise funding for public health initiatives, including strengthening health infrastructure, improving access to treatments and enhancing community resilience to the impacts of climate change.

Strengthening local health systems, expanding access to healthcare, particularly in remote areas and ensuring early detection and treatment are essential to reduce disease burden.

In addition, investments in climate-resilient infrastructure, such as flood prevention measures, can mitigate some of the most devastating impacts of climate change.

Mitigation is equally important.

Global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and limit global warming will help prevent worsening of health risks.

Malaria is not the only disease exacerbated by climate change.

Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and more frequent floods also contribute to a range of other health issues including waterborne diseases, heat-related illnesses, and food insecurity.

Therefore, solution to tackling malaria must be part of a broader strategy that includes both health and climate action.

We cannot treat these problems in isolation.