Lahore, Punjab weather; rains, gusty winds likely in upper districts

LAHORE – Light rains and gusty winds are likely in upper districts of Punjab on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Light rains, gusty winds and snowfall are likely in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is likely in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Monday night. Very cold weather is likely in Murree, Galliyat and Surroundings.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, cloudy weather with intermittent light rain/drizzle and gusty winds are likely in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

Light rain/snowfall may occur in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings. Shallow fog may occur in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala and surroundings during morning/night hours.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 09-11°C on Tuesday and 08-10°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab and very cold in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings during the last 24 hours. Shallow fog occurred at isolated places of plains.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab where the temperature dropped to the freezing point (0°C). Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 35 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 07°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 27 per cent.

Drought conditions likely to aggravate further in Pakistan

Staff Report

