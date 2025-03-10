Lahore, Punjab weather; rains, gusty winds, isolated hailstorms likely

LAHORE – Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snowfalls are also likely in Murree and Galiyat during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, dry/partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and surrounding areas. Cloudy weather with rains and light snowfalls are likely in Murree, Galiyat and surroundings.

Wet conditions may disrupt traffic by causing road closures/slippery conditions in Murree and Galiyat.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 14°C and 16°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 15°C and 17°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, Murree received 01 mm of rain.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 05°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 70 per cent.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 48 per cent.