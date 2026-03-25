Lahore, Punjab Weather: Rain, winds, isolated hailstorms likely

Rains with gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Wednesday night and Thursday, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave is affecting the western and southwestern parts of Pakistan.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province on Wednesday night and Thursday. Rains with gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Pakpattan, Okara, Kasur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, and Layyah.

Impacts:

Hails and windstorms may damage standing crops.

Temperatures:

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 28°C and 30°C on Thursday and Friday.

Past Weather:

Partly cloudy weather conditions prevailed over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. Rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in upper/western Punjab.

Rainfall (mm): Joharabad 14, Chakwal 03, Noorpur Thal 02, Layyah, Kot Addu 01

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 73%.