Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: Intermittent rain, hailstorms expected

Intermittent rains with windstorms and isolated hailstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave is affecting the western and southwestern parts of Pakistan.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, rains with windstorms and isolated hailstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday night and Thursday, with occasional breaks. Partly cloudy weather conditions are expected elsewhere in the country.

Impacts:

Hails and windstorms may damage standing crops in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Heavy rain may cause an increase in water flow in local streams and nullahs of Kharan, Turbat, Kech, Noshki, Panjgur, Gawadar, Pasni and surroundings.

Temperatures:

Islamabad and Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 28°C and 30°C on Thursday and Friday.

Past Weather:

Partly cloudy weather conditions prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. Rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in north Balochistan, upper/western Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm):

Balochistan: Quetta 12, Barkhan 04, Zhob 02

Punjab: Joharabad 14, Chakwal 03, Noorpur Thal 02, Layyah, Kot Addu 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dera Ismail Khan (City 06, Airport 01), Bannu 03

Mithi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 38°C. The maximum temperature in Chhor, Sakrand and Nawabshah was recorded at 37°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 75%.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 73%.