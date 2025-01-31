ATM Card Charges, Cash Withdrawal in Pakistan 2025

KARACHI – Banks charge fees for the usage of debit cards for cash withdrawals. Commercial banks incur expenses for managing services like customer support. When it comes to cash withdrawals, specifically from other bank ATMs, the bank has to pay a fee to the ATM operator, which is passed on to the customer.
But for same network ATMs, the bank has some charges for costs for maintenance, and security as foreign transaction fees may apply if you withdraw cash or make purchases abroad. ATMs in Pakistan provide convenient access to banking services and are supported by a growing trend of digital and mobile banking.
However, these fees vary from bank to bank, and following are charges for Meezan Bank customers for 2025.
Bank Charges in Pakistan
Debit Cards (Annual Charges)
|Card Type
|Revised Charges
|Meezan VISA Debit Card
|Classic Card – Rs. 3,000
Gold Card – Rs. 3,500
Platinum Card – Rs. 7,500
Infinite Card – Rs. 35,000
|Meezan MasterCard Debit Card
|Classic Card – Rs. 3,000
Titanium Card – Rs. 4,500
World Card – Rs. 20,000
|Meezan Women First VISA Debit Card
|Rs. 500/- for first issuance
Rs. 3,000/- per annum
|Meezan Kids & Teens VISA Debit Card
|FREE for first issuance
Rs. 1,250/- per annum
|Meezan PayPak Debit Card
|Rs. 2,000/- per annum
SMS Alerts Charges
|Description
|Revised Charges
|Complete SMS Alerts Subscription
|Rs. 1,800/- for Individual & Sole-Proprietorship Accounts
Rs. 4,500/- for Company Accounts
|Free for Meezan Senior Citizen Account
|Free service
|Meezan Rupee Current Account & Meezan Asaan Current Account
|Charges apply for subsequent years per SOC
