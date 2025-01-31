AGL50.57▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.38▲ 4.54 (0.02%)BOP10.11▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.75▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL8.68▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML48.86▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC107.45▲ 1.88 (0.02%)FCCL38.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)FFL15.74▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC130.38▲ 0.21 (0.00%)HUMNL13.73▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.6▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.19▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.85▲ 0.56 (0.01%)NBP70.84▲ 6.44 (0.10%)OGDC206.51▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL39.77▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.99▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL178.91▲ 0.35 (0.00%)PRL38.93▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.31▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL109.27▲ 1.42 (0.01%)TELE8.53▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.77▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.14▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET22.21▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG64.76▼ -1.25 (-0.02%)UNITY30.62▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)WTL1.64▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

ATM Card Charges, Cash Withdrawal in Pakistan 2025

Atm Card Charges Cash Withdrawal In Pakistan 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Banks charge fees for the usage of debit cards for cash withdrawals. Commercial banks incur expenses for managing services like customer support. When it comes to cash withdrawals, specifically from other bank ATMs, the bank has to pay a fee to the ATM operator, which is passed on to the customer.

But for same network ATMs, the bank has some charges for costs for maintenance, and security as foreign transaction fees may apply if you withdraw cash or make purchases abroad. ATMs in Pakistan provide convenient access to banking services and are supported by a growing trend of digital and mobile banking.

However, these fees vary from bank to bank, and following are charges for Meezan Bank customers for 2025.

Bank Charges in Pakistan

Debit Cards (Annual Charges)

Card Type Revised Charges
Meezan VISA Debit Card Classic Card – Rs. 3,000
Gold Card – Rs. 3,500
Platinum Card – Rs. 7,500
Infinite Card – Rs. 35,000
Meezan MasterCard Debit Card Classic Card – Rs. 3,000
Titanium Card – Rs. 4,500
World Card – Rs. 20,000
Meezan Women First VISA Debit Card Rs. 500/- for first issuance
Rs. 3,000/- per annum
Meezan Kids & Teens VISA Debit Card FREE for first issuance
Rs. 1,250/- per annum
Meezan PayPak Debit Card Rs. 2,000/- per annum

SMS Alerts Charges

Description Revised Charges
Complete SMS Alerts Subscription Rs. 1,800/- for Individual & Sole-Proprietorship Accounts
Rs. 4,500/- for Company Accounts
Free for Meezan Senior Citizen Account Free service
Meezan Rupee Current Account & Meezan Asaan Current Account Charges apply for subsequent years per SOC

Bank Alfalah credit cards annual fee increased for 2025 [Check New SOC]

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; rain predicted during weekend

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan weather; rains likely during weekend

  • Business

SBP urges banks to promote climate resilient agriculture financing

  • Business, Featured

MCB Bank, Unique School among 136 buildings sealed in Lahore

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer