Call for tapping export potential of Pakistan’s auto parts industry

KARACHI – Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has stressed the need of tapping export potential of Pakistan’s auto parts industry.

Speaking at a discussion on “Revitalizing the Future of Pakistan’s SME Auto Parts Industry: A Collaborative Call to Action” organized by Mehran Commercial Enterprises yesterday, SMEDA Sindh chief Mr Mukesh said that Pakistan has nearly 5.5 million SMEs and about 160,000 financing facilities from banks and other financial institutions.

Mr Mukesh said that it showed immense potential of Pakistan’s industrial base. He said that the local industry has huge potential to enter the exports of auto parts and other engineering products.

National Project Coordinator for SMEs, Mr Naeem, said that the SMEs may boost the economy through the formalization initiative and continuous knowledge sharing. As a member of the Technical Working Group (TWG) committee, he suggested holding regular sessions with SME manufacturers and skilled laborers.

He said that such initiatives will help develop a comprehensive national roadmap that will drive innovation, quality, and competitiveness across the value chains.

Mashood Khan, another member of the TWG committee, stressed the need to create role models based on the success stories of existing SME auto parts manufacturers. He pointed out that, after the challenges posed by COVID-19 and a period of political instability over the last four years, many SMEs have been forced to shut down.

This has left a void that must be filled by fostering an environment where new SMEs can thrive and become export-oriented companies.

The discussion suggested strategic policy reforms and robust support systems as a way forward for Pakistan’s SME auto parts industry. By addressing high import costs, streamlining payment processes, offering specialized financing, and ensuring government contracts favor local businesses, auto parts and engineering industries can be rebuilt as a resilient and export-oriented sector.