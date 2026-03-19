Lahore, Punjab weather: More rain, wind-hailstorms predicted

More rains, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are predicted in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Thursday night and Friday, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over most of Pakistan and is likely to persist until March 20.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, more rain-wind/thunderstorms are predicted in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, Kasur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday night. Isolated hailstorms may also occur during the period.

On Friday, more rain-wind/thunderstorms are predicted in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Dera Ghazi Khan. Isolated hailstorms may also occur during the period.

Impacts:

Hailstorms/windstorms may damage standing crops. Farmers are advised to manage their crops based on prevailing weather conditions.

Temperatures:

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 22°C and 24°C on Friday and Saturday and between 23°C and 25°C on Sunday.

Past Weather:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Murree 16, Attock 15, Lahore City 10, Islamabad (Saidpur 12, Zero Point 10, Golra, Airport 07, Bokra 06), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Kattarian 08, Shamsabad 07, Katcheri, Pirwadhai, Gawalmandi 06), Narowal 08, Sialkot City & Lahore Airport 06, Mangla, Sialkot Airport, Chakwal & Layyah 04, Joharabad, Gujrat & Bhakkar 02, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Noorpur Thal, Jhang & Kot Addu 01

Dera Ghazi Khan remained the hottest place in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 26°C. The maximum temperature in Bahawalpur and Multan was recorded at 25°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 90%.