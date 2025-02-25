Chicken meat prices soar to Rs 750 per kg ahead of Ramadan

KARACHI – Blow to masses as prices of essential food items like chicken are climbing higher, raising concerns ahead of holy month of Ramadan.

Broiler chicken meat has seen price hike, as the current price hovers around Rs750-790 per kilogram, up from previous weeks when it was between 600-650.

This increase comes at a time when families typically prepare for larger meals during the holy month, making the rise in prices particularly concerning for those on tight budgets.

Live chickens are currently being sold at Rs520 per kilogram, while the price of eggs has also risen by Rs2-5per dozen, reaching Rs275 rupees. These price hikes are fueling worries about the overall cost of food during Ramadan, when demand for meat and poultry products traditionally spikes.

The timing of these price increases has left many questioning the affordability of essential items during a time of fasting and communal meals.

Authorities and market experts are keeping a close eye on the situation, as many fear further price fluctuations as the holy month begins. With consumers already facing higher living costs, these increases are putting additional strain on household budgets.