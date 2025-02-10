AGL47.04▲ 1.79 (0.04%)AIRLINK186.31▲ 1.39 (0.01%)BOP10.28▲ 0.67 (0.07%)CNERGY7.53▲ 0.27 (0.04%)DCL8.26▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML47.3▲ 1.12 (0.02%)DGKC103.56▲ 1.43 (0.01%)FCCL37.01▲ 0.58 (0.02%)FFL14.66▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC129.3▲ 2.89 (0.02%)HUMNL13.51▲ 0.71 (0.06%)KEL4.45▲ 0.16 (0.04%)KOSM5.98▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF43.42▲ 1.15 (0.03%)NBP76.08▲ 3.64 (0.05%)OGDC200.97▲ 2.46 (0.01%)PAEL39.65▲ 1.9 (0.05%)PIBTL7.81▲ 0.07 (0.01%)PPL171.88▲ 3.79 (0.02%)PRL34.71▲ 1.96 (0.06%)PTC22.35▼ -0.07 (0.00%)SEARL105.16▲ 3.28 (0.03%)TELE8.25▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL32.21▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)TPLP11.7▲ 0 (0.00%)TREET20.95▲ 0.94 (0.05%)TRG66.23▲ 0.11 (0.00%)UNITY29.79▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.53▲ 0 (0.00%)

FBR pushes businesses toward Cashless transactions with New Debit, Credit Card Rule

Fbr Pushes Businesses Toward Cashless Transactions With New Debit Credit Card Rule
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Pakistani government is rolling out major reforms to ensure business transparency and financial monitoring, curb financial instability, supporting sustainable growth in the country of 242 million.

The new directives from apex tax collection agency Federal Board of Revenue of Pakistan FBR aimed at improving transparency and revenue collection by making debit and credit card payments mandatory for businesses, replacing cash transactions.

The latest move is part of Islamabad’s commitment to International Monetary Fund (IMF) and signals the government’s push toward digitizing the economy. Under new reforms, large businesses and tier-one retailers are required to install point-of-sale (POS) machines that are directly connected to the FBR’s computerized system.

This digital integration will allow authorities to have closer look at business transactions more efficiently and ensure greater accountability. Furthermore, CCTV surveillance will be used to oversee business operations, ensuring compliance with the new regulations and reducing the risk of tax evasion.

Transparency advocates reckon that digital payments can help reduce corruption and make financial transactions more traceable. The move comes at a time when financial transparency and accountability are key priorities for the government, which aims to increase the formalization of the economy.

The reforms mandate that all businesses connect to the FBR’s system, which will compile transaction data daily, weekly, and monthly. Any attempts to manipulate records will lead to strict legal actions. With the introduction of electronic invoices stored for six years, the government aims to further strengthen the transparency of business transactions.

ATM Card Charges, Cash Withdrawal in Pakistan 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business

Pakistan records remittances inflow of $3 billion in January 2025

  • Business

Ghee, Cooking Oil prices go up in Pakistan ahead of Ramadan 2025; Check New Rates

  • Business

First digital brokerage house license issued in Pakistan

  • Business, Featured

Unique School, Lahore Leads University among 59 sealed in Punjab capital

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer