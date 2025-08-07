New Summer Vacation Schedule for Lahore, Punjab Schools

LAHORE – Summer vacations in Lahore and Punjab schools will continue for two more weeks as authorities decided to extend break till September 1, 2025 Monday.

Punjab government officially revised summer vacation schedule for all institutions across region, extending holidays until August 31, 2025. As per the new notification issued by the School Education Department, all public and private educational institutions will now reopen on September 1, 2025.

Summer Holidays New Schedule for Schools

Events Dates Start of Summer Vacations Already in effect Previous Reopening Date August 15, 2025 New Reopening Date September 1, 2025 Extended Vacation End Date August 31, 2025

The directive, approved by the competent authority, has been circulated to Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all district education authorities for strict implementation.

The prolonged summer holidays are due to ongoing monsoon rains and flood-related disruptions affecting several parts of the province since late June. However, the extended closure has drawn criticism from private school organizations.

All Pakistan Private Schools Associations (APPSA) has strongly opposed the decision, stating that the weather situation has improved and there is no justification for further delays.

With the revised schedule now in effect, students, parents, and educational staff are advised to prepare for the new reopening date: September 1, 2025.