Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Scattered rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – Scattered rains are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, muggy weather is predicted in most parts of Pakistan on Thursday night and Friday. However, scattered rains are expected in the twin cities, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Friday, and between 35°C and 37°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Friday, and between 35°C and 37°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Rawalpindi (Katcheri 46, Gawalmandi 41, Chaklala 36, Pirwidahi 11, Kattarian 06, Shamsabad 04), Mangla 35, Mandi Bahauddin 33, Attock 20, Islamabad (Bokra 19, Airport 13, Golra 08, Saidpur 07, City 04), Jhelum 15, Sialkot Airport 08, Sialkot City 06, Chakwal 05, Narowal 02, Gujrat 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 35, City 31), Garhi Dupatta 11

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 20, Parachinar 15, Kakul 05, Balakot 03

Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 03

Dalbandin and Nokundi remained the hottest places in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 44°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Sibbi was recorded at 43°C, and in Dadu and Bhakkar at 42°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 70 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 61 per cent.