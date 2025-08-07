Israel’s support to India exposed as Netanyahu confirms involvement in strikes on Pakistan

NEW DELHI – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparked new controversy as he confirmed Israel’s direct support to India in deadly strikes on Pakistani targets during the high-stakes Operation Sindoor in May.

The revelation sent shockwaves through diplomatic circles, with nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan already on edge after the four-day military clash that brought the region close to war.

Netanyahu said he met with India’s Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, in Jerusalem to discuss ramping up “security and economic” cooperation. But what followed was nothing short of explosive.

“Our weapons were used, and they worked perfectly,” Netanyahu told Indian journalists, according to Indian media.

Among Israeli systems deployed by India were the HARPY suicide drones and the Barak-8 air defense missiles, a product of Indo-Israeli collaboration. Both were reportedly used to devastating effect on Pakistani military infrastructure.

This confirmation marks the first time Israel has publicly acknowledged its role in backing India’s military action during a live conflict with Pakistan.

The strikes, which India claimed were aimed at “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan, were triggered by a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. India falsely blamed Pakistan without presenting hard evidence, setting off an explosive exchange of firepower — from artillery and drones to airstrikes.

Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai, made no attempt to downplay the moment. “That was an act of self-defence, and I’m proud of Israel’s role in it,” he said.

Tel Aviv and New Delhi’s defence relationship has grown rapidly in the past decade, with $2.9 billion worth of arms deals, including drones, radars, missiles, and smart bombs. The two countries have steadily shifted from buyer-seller dynamics to strategic partners in defence innovation.

Netanyahu’s bold admission has thrown a spotlight on Israel’s growing military footprint in South Asia. With tensions between India and Pakistan far from resolved, and Israel openly backing India’s battlefield operations, the geopolitical balance in the region may be shifting — permanently.