Lahore, Punjab weather; intermittent rains, hailstorms likely

LAHORE – Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in parts of Punjab on Sunday night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), westerly wave will likely approach western parts of Pakistan on Sunday night. It will likely persist over the upper parts during the next 30 to 36 hours.

Under the influence of this system, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Sunday night. However, isolated rains and gusty winds are likely in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, and Mianwali. Rains and snowfalls are likely in Muree and the Galliyat.

On Monday, more rains and gusty winds are likely in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Tob Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Layyah. Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls and snowfalls are likely in Murree and the Galliyat. Isolated hailstorms are also likely during the period.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 11°C and 13°C on Monday, and 10°C and 12°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Murree remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 02°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 61 per cent.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 42 per cent.