India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in Champions Trophy 2025 match

DUBAI – India beat New Zealand by 44-run in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Chasing a 250-run target for the victory, New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out at 205 in 45.3 overs.

Kane Williamson was the top scorer for the Kiwis with 81, followed by Mitchel Santner who made 28. Will Young contributed 22, Daryl Mitchell 17, Tom Latham 14, and Glenn Philips 12 runs.

Varun Chakaravarthy took five wickets and Kuldeep Yadav two, while Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya got one wicket each. Varun Chakaravarthy was named player of the match.

After being asked to bat first by New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner, India lost Shubman Gill (02), Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (11) inside the first powerplay with just 30 runs on the board. Shreyas Iyer (79) and Axar Patel (42) stitched a 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket to put India back on track.

Iyer put on another 44-run partnership with KL Rahul (23). Hardik Pandya contributed 45 and Ravindra Jadeja 16 to take the team score to 249/9 in the allocated 50 overs. Matt Henry bagged five wickets while Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke, Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra took one wicket each.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand Playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke