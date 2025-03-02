More rains predicted in Pakistan from March 02

ISLAMABAD – More rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in parts of Pakistan from March 02 (Sunday).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will likely approach western parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening and will persist over upper parts during the next 36 to 48 hours.

Under the influence of this weather system, rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

Rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are predicted in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagi, Noushki, Kharan, Kalat, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob and Sherani on Sunday and Monday.

Rains and gusty winds with few heavy falls and snowfalls are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Karak, Hangu, Kohat, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) March 02 (Sunday night) to March 04 with occasional gaps.

Rains and gusty winds are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh on Sunday and Monday.

Light rain is also expected in Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Okara, Larkana and Sukkur Sunday and Monday.

Possible Impacts and advises: Moderate to few heavy snowfalls may cause road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli.

Hailstorms are also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab /Islamabad and Kashmir. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain cautious during the period.