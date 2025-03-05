Lahore, Punjab weather; Gusty winds expected

LAHORE – Cold and dry weather is expected in Lahore and most parts of Punjab on Wednesday night and the next two days.

Gusty winds are expected in central/southern districts during the forecast period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected Lahore and most districts of the province on Wednesday night and the next two days. Very cold weather is expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings. Gusty winds are expected in central/southern districts during daytime.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 09°C and 11°C on Thursday and Friday, and 10°C and 12°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Very cold weather prevailed Murree, Galliyat and surroundings.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab, where the temperature dropped 01°C below the freezing point. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 52 per cent.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 60 per cent.