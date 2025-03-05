Best Iftar Buffet Deals in Islamabad for Ramazan 2025

If you are living in Pakistan’s federal capital Islamabad, there are plenty of Best Iftar Buffet Deals available. From fine dine-in hotels to rooftop eateries, you got plenty of options in the metropolis.

The capital city surrounded by Margalla Hills provides sense of tranquility, especially in holy month of Ramazan. Several eateries in capital arrange are offering Iftar Buffet Deals. From the vibrant lanes to the quieter, serene regions near mountains, food lovers can spend treat as the city comes alive with mouthwatering menus.

Pakistan Observer brings details menu and prices of Iftar Deals in Islamabad, here is our curated list of top Iftar spots in capital city this Ramazan.

Islamabad Iftar Deals Ramazan 2025

Restaurants Price 1969 Restaurant 5000 per person Casa Rica 2990 per person Asian Wok 4195 per person Islamabad Serena Hotel 6700 per person Makhan Malai 1450 per person MeiKong 2990 per person Des Pardes 3500 per person

1969 Restaurant

Casa Rica

Asian Wok

Islamabad Serena Hotel

Makhan Malai

MeiKong

Des Pardes

Muslims observe fasting from Fajr to Maghrib, but as the sun sets and Maghrib prayers are offered, city’s streets and eateries transform into a feast for the senses.