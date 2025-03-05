AGL59.02▲ 2.13 (0.04%)AIRLINK174.6▼ -4.26 (-0.02%)BOP12.52▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY7.33▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)DCL8.9▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.1▼ -0.75 (-0.02%)DGKC119.44▲ 0.15 (0.00%)FCCL39.93▼ -0.06 (0.00%)FFL14.68▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC133.63▼ -0.27 (0.00%)HUMNL12.97▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.37▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF53.19▲ 0.33 (0.01%)NBP79.81▲ 0.51 (0.01%)OGDC212.91▼ -0.41 (0.00%)PAEL41.1▼ -0.76 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.58▲ 0.46 (0.05%)PPL171.11▼ -1.64 (-0.01%)PRL33.33▼ -0.86 (-0.03%)PTC23.02▼ -0.72 (-0.03%)SEARL91.37▼ -1.88 (-0.02%)TELE7.87▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL30.87▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)TPLP10.99▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TREET20.37▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)TRG58.3▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)UNITY28.93▲ 0.17 (0.01%)WTL1.34▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Best Iftar Buffet Deals in Islamabad for Ramazan 2025

Best Iftar Buffet Deals In Islamabad For Ramazan 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

If you are living in Pakistan’s federal capital Islamabad, there are plenty of Best Iftar Buffet Deals available. From fine dine-in hotels to rooftop eateries, you got plenty of options in the metropolis.

The capital city surrounded by Margalla Hills provides sense of tranquility, especially in holy month of Ramazan. Several eateries in capital arrange are offering Iftar Buffet Deals. From the vibrant lanes to the quieter, serene regions near mountains, food lovers can spend treat as the city comes alive with mouthwatering menus.

Pakistan Observer brings details menu and prices of Iftar Deals in Islamabad, here is our curated list of top Iftar spots in capital city this Ramazan.

Islamabad Iftar Deals Ramazan 2025

Restaurants Price
1969 Restaurant 5000 per person
Casa Rica 2990 per person
Asian Wok 4195 per person
Islamabad Serena Hotel 6700 per person
Makhan Malai 1450 per person
MeiKong 2990 per person
Des Pardes 3500 per person

1969 Restaurant

Best Iftar Buffet Deals In Islamabad For Ramazan 2025

Casa Rica

Best Iftar Buffet Deals In Islamabad For Ramazan 2025

Asian Wok

Best Iftar Buffet Deals In Islamabad For Ramazan 2025

Islamabad Serena Hotel

Best Iftar Buffet Deals In Islamabad For Ramazan 2025

Makhan Malai

Best Iftar Buffet Deals In Islamabad For Ramazan 2025

MeiKong

Best Iftar Buffet Deals In Islamabad For Ramazan 2025

Des Pardes

Best Iftar Buffet Deals In Islamabad For Ramazan 2025

 

Muslims observe fasting from Fajr to Maghrib, but as the sun sets and Maghrib prayers are offered, city’s streets and eateries transform into a feast for the senses.

Iftar Buffet Deals in Lahore in Ramazan 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; dry cold, gusty winds predicted

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; Gusty winds expected

  • Pakistan

Blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar’s kills four, several injured

  • Pakistan

US National Security advisor lauds Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism efforts in call with Deputy PM Dar

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer