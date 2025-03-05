Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; dry cold, gusty winds predicted

PESHAWAR – Cold and dry weather is predicted in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

Extremely cold weather is predicted in upper parts and gusty winds in southern districts during the forecast period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is predicted in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night and the next two days. Very cold weather is predicted in upper districts. Gusty winds are predicted in southern districts during daytime.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 04°C and 06°C on Thursday and Friday, and 05°C and 07°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Very cold weather prevailed in upper districts.

Kalam remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the temperature dropped 06°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Malam Jabba was recorded at -03°C, and Parachinar at -02°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 05°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 79 per cent.