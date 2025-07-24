Lahore Board Matric Paper Rechecking: Application Deadline and Fee Structure Here

LAHORE – After official release of Punjab Boards’ Class 10th results today at 10:00 AM, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced opening of applications for rechecking of Matric exam papers.

Candidates who appeared in 2025 Matriculation annual exams and are not satisfied with their results now have the opportunity to apply for paper re-evaluation through an online process. The deadline for submitting rechecking applications is August 8, 2025.

To streamline the process and improve accessibility, BISE Lahore made the entire rechecking application procedure digital. Students can apply from the comfort of their homes via the official Lahore Board website, eliminating the need for in-person visits.

Paper Re-checking BISE Lahore Matric 2025

The fee for paper rechecking has been set at Rs. 1200 per subject. However, the board has assured students that in any case where an error in marking is identified during the rechecking process, the fee will be fully refunded to the candidate.

BISE Lahore officials have urged students to carefully review their result details and make timely decisions if they wish to apply for rechecking.

Officials encourage students who have concerns about their marks to take advantage of the online system and submit their applications within the given timeframe.

Today’s Matric result declaration covered all nine educational boards in Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, D.G. Khan, and Sargodha. Students can check their results online or via SMS using the respective board codes.