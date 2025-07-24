Pakistan thrash Bangladesh in third T20I to avoid whitewash

Mirpur – Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by 74 runs in the third T20I in Mirpur on Thursday evening to avoid the series whitewash.

As Pakistan secured a consolation win, the hosts clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1 by winning the first two games.

Chasing a challenging 179-run target for victory, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 104 in 16.4 overs.

Mohammad Saifuddin was the top scorer for the hosts with an unbeaten 35 runs, followed by Mohammad Naim, who contributed 10. No other batter could enter the double figures. Salman Mirza bagged three wickets and Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf two each, while Salman Agha, Hussain Talat and Ahmed Daniyal got one wicket each.

Sahibzada Farhan was named player of the match. Jaker Ali secured the player of the series award.

After being asked to bat first by Bangladesh skipper Litton Kumar Das, Sahibzada Farhan (63) and Saim Ayub (21) provided a solid start with an 82-run opening partnership.

Cameos of Hasan Nawaz (33), Mohammad Nawaz (27) and Salman Agha (12 not out) enabled Pakistan to reach 178/7 in the allocated 20 overs. Taskin Ahmed bagged three wickets and Nasum Ahmed two, while Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin got one wicket each.

Pakistan Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Harris (wk), Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Kumar Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.