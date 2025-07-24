BISE Lahore class 10 results 2025 announced [How to check results]

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially announced the results of the annual Matriculation examinations.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 65.32%. A total of 254,012 students appeared in the examinations. Out of these, 165,912 candidates successfully passed, reflecting a solid performance by the students.

The announcement marks a significant academic milestone for thousands of students in the region, with many now preparing to move forward with their higher secondary education.

These results determine eligibility for further education in colleges and influence future career paths. For many students, it is a moment of pride and reflection on years of hard work and dedication. Success in these exams boosts confidence and opens doors to various academic streams such as science, arts, and commerce.

Families and teachers also view these results as a measure of academic achievement.

Lahore Board Matric Results 2025 Online Check

Current jurisdiction of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore has been confined to the districts of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.

The candidates can check the results using the three different ways.

Website

Candidates can check their class 10 results by visiting the official websites of Lahore Board (https://www.biselahore.com/).

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800291 if they are facing trouble while using the website.

Complete Gazette