Turn Any Pictures of Yours into Short Video with New Google Feature!

LONDON – Google is stepping up its game in AI race with new features in Google Photos as “Photo to Video” tool animates still images into short, lifelike video clips using the Veo 2 model, while the “Remix” feature transforms photos into artistic styles like anime or comic book using the Imagen model. Both features include Google’s SynthID watermarking for transparency.

The sensational feature is available now in America with “Remix” rolling out soon. A new “Create” tab, launching in August, will host these tools, in what is said to be Google’s bold move to compete with top AI platforms like ChatGPT.

Google Photos is taking creativity to the next level, and it’s not just photo editing anymore. In a jaw-dropping leap forward, Google has unveiled two futuristic AI features that literally bring your pictures to life!

Thanks to Google’s powerful Veo 2 model, your snaps can now transform into stunning six-second animated videos. With a tap, you can add lifelike motion using “Subtle movements,” or go wild with the surprise-filled “I’m feeling lucky” mode. It’s like magic your memories move, smile, and shimmer right before your eyes.

We’re introducing new creative tools to add a little more magic to your photos ✨. You’ll be able to find them in the new Create tab, your one-stop hub for creativity in #GooglePhotos. Learn more → https://t.co/qdJJld0gHx pic.twitter.com/ns8yD349SY — Google Photos (@googlephotos) July 23, 2025

With the help of Google’s Imagen model, your ordinary pics can instantly morph into anime scenes, comic book panels, detailed sketches, or even glossy 3D art. And yes, it happens in seconds. You won’t believe your eyes when you see what AI can do with your vacation selfie.

Every image and video comes marked with Google’s SynthID watermark, a subtle but secure way to let the world know your creation was AI-enhanced. And for videos, Google adds a visible watermark, in line with its Gemini content standards.

“Photo to Video” is live today for Android and iOS users across the U.S. “Remix” is launching in the coming weeks. And in August, Google Photos will drop its brand-new “Create” tab your future go-to spot for next-gen creative tools.

Your photo gallery is about to turn into a movie studio and an art lab. The AI future of personal photography is here and it’s seriously cool.