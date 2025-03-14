Lahore Canal road assault case: Police arrest guards after video goes viral

OkLAHORE – Police have arrested four private security guards for assaulting a citizen for not giving a way to their vehicles near Beijing Underpass on Canal Road in Lahore.

The action was taken after videos of the incident went viral on social media with users slamming the misuse of power and calling for a stern action.

The viral clips show security guards of three high-end vehicles dragging a commuter by hair and beating him with rifle for not giving way to their motorcade.

The victim however showed some courage as he tried to stop them from fleeing the scene. During the scuffle, the private guards also assaulted him.



In a video, the victim, who is a cloth trader, said he was coming from Thokar Niaz Baig when the three black vehicles stopped him near Beijing Underpass and started assaulting him.

He said he showed resistance and they had to escape the scene by leaving their three guns on the spot.

Following the incident, DIG Operation Kamran Faisal took notice and ordered immediate arrest of the suspects. He also made special teams to arrest them.

Within 24 hours, police managed to arrest four security guards for assaulting a citizen and registered a case against them.

Reports said the guards were hired for the security of foreign guests.