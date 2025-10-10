Kuwait-Pakistan Business Expo to begin on December 11

LAHORE – The Kuwait-Pakistan Business Expo will be held from December 11 to 13, 2025, in Kuwait to promote Pakistani products and further strengthen economic relations between the two brotherly countries.

Muhammad Saleem, head of a four-member Kuwaiti delegation, stated this during a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol delivered the welcome address, while Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh, Vice President Khurram Lodhi, delegation members Mohammad Siraj, Nadeem Virk, Sylvester Sam, Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh and former LCCI Executive Committee Member Muhammad Nawaz also spoke. Executive Committee Members Firdous Nisar, Karamat Ali Awan, Syed Salman Ali and former EC Member Malik Muhammad Khalid were also present.

Muhammad Saleem said that the Kuwait-Pakistan Business Expo 2025 would be a major opportunity for Pakistani entrepreneurs to showcase their potential and strengthen their footprint in the Gulf region. He urged the business communities of both nations to explore joint ventures to tap mutual trade and investment opportunities.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol appreciated the delegation’s efforts to enhance trade and investment ties between the two countries. Kuwait, he said, has always stood by Pakistan in times of need, and both countries have signed several agreements in the fields of defence, investment and health cooperation.

According to data from the State Bank of Pakistan, bilateral trade currently stands at around 1.8 billion dollars. Pakistan’s exports to Kuwait amounted to 113 million dollars, while imports from Kuwait reached 1.68 billion dollars in 2024-25. Pakistan primarily exports meat, rice, fish, textiles and vegetables, while its major imports from Kuwait include petroleum-related products.

Saigol expressed hope that the expo would create new opportunities for joint ventures, trade diversification and investment collaboration. He said that Pakistan can enhance exports to Kuwait in pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, sports goods, auto parts, construction materials and IT services. He also mentioned opportunities for joint ventures in Halal Food, mining, healthcare, education, renewable energy, and tourism.

He said that Pakistan’s share in the global Halal food trade, valued at over 5 trillion dollars, remains less than one per cent. He said that this presents an enormous untapped opportunity for Pakistan to expand its exports by focusing on Halal certification, branding, and value addition.

Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh described the upcoming Expo as a golden opportunity to strengthen B2B relations. He requested the Kuwaiti delegation to share detailed information regarding the Expo’s objectives, participation procedures and sectoral focus, assuring that LCCI would play a proactive role in promoting the event through its vast communication network.