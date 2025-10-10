Key Takeaways from DG ISPR’s Press Conference – 10 October 2025

PESHAWAR – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressed key presser today on Friday, with a clear and firm message.

Speaking from Peshawar, Lt responded to several developments and called on KP government to focus on the safety of its people rather than looking across the border for security support amid fresh terror wave.

The military spokesperson reiterated armed forces will continue to protect Pakistan’s people and territorial integrity while ensuring counterterrorism operations remain uninterrupted by political influences.

KP Security & Counterterrorism

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, DG ISPR, urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to prioritize protecting its citizens rather than seeking security support from Afghanistan. He said governance gaps have cost the lives of security personnel.

Last year, 14,535 intelligence-based operations in KP killed 769 terrorists (including 58 Afghans). The same year, 272 army/FC personnel, 140 police officers, and 165 civilians were killed. In 2025 (up to September 15), 10,115 operations killed 970 terrorists, while 311 army personnel were martyred.

National Action Plan in limbo

Sharif linked rise in terrorism to incomplete implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), politicization of terrorism, India allegedly using Afghanistan as a base, modern weapons reaching militants, and a local “terrorism–crime nexus.”

KP police strength, at around 3,200 personnel, is insufficient. Many anti-terrorism cases remain unresolved, and repatriation of Afghan refugees has been politicized.

Afghanistan and Cross-Border Militancy

Pakistan continues to engage Afghanistan and international partners (Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, US, Türkiye) to prevent Afghan soil from being used against Pakistan. Non-state actors like TTP, IS-K, and BLA pose regional and global threats.

Political Interference and Talks with Terrorists

DG Chaudhry criticized calls for talks with terrorists, claiming they undermine counterterrorism operations. He stressed that operations will continue regardless of political distractions.

State vs Politics

Army spokespersn said if anyone believes their politics is above the state, such a notion is deplorable.

Court Martial Proceedings

Retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed’s court martial is ongoing, with full due process being followed given the sensitivity of the case.

Global Engagement

Lt Gen Sharif said Pakistan is in contact with Washington regarding weapons left behind in Kabul being used by terrorists and continues to collaborate with allies to curb regional threats.