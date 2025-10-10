Gold prices dip to Rs420,600 per tola amid global plunge; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed another drop, as the price of a tola came down by Rs4,578, to Rs420,600, while 10-gram gold also slipped to Rs360,597, down Rs3,924.

Gold Prices this Week

Date Gold Price 10 Oct 420,600 9 Oct 425,178 8 Oct 425,178 7 Oct 416,778 6 Oct 415,278 4 Oct 409,878 3 Oct 407,778 2 Oct 407,778

Gold, the current safe haven, taken a sharp tumble. By midday, a single tola of gold was priced at Rs420,600, a drop of Rs4,578 in just one day.

Those keeping an eye on smaller quantities weren’t spared either: 10 grams of gold had fallen to Rs360,597, down Rs3,924, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Global gold slipped to $3,995 per ounce amid uncertainty and tension that continues to swirl around geopolitics and the economy. Yet, in a surprising twist, silver quietly made headlines, climbing Rs34 to a record Rs5,100 per tola.

For investors and everyday buyers alike, the story of precious metals this week is one of sudden drops, unexpected rises, and the constant pulse of a market that never truly sleeps.