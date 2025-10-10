AGL75.42▼ -0.03 (0.00%)AIRLINK156.39▼ -2 (-0.01%)BOP32.07▼ -0.8 (-0.02%)CNERGY8.27▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DCL14.7▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)DFML30.01▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)DGKC245.82▲ 4.84 (0.02%)FCCL56.69▼ -0.06 (0.00%)FFL20.55▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)HUBC211.17▼ -0.25 (0.00%)HUMNL14.99▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)KEL7.13▲ 0.21 (0.03%)KOSM7.23▲ 0.12 (0.02%)MLCF105▲ 2.9 (0.03%)NBP203.44▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)OGDC263.97▼ -3.56 (-0.01%)PAEL53.8▼ -1.32 (-0.02%)PIBTL14.63▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)PPL189.89▼ -3.91 (-0.02%)PRL37.3▲ 1.41 (0.04%)PTC37.25▲ 1.57 (0.04%)SEARL100.9▼ -4.2 (-0.04%)TELE10.15▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL64.49▲ 2.86 (0.05%)TPLP11.83▲ 0.43 (0.04%)TREET28.84▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)TRG74.43▲ 2.17 (0.03%)UNITY23.81▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)WTL1.73▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
Friday, October 10, 2025

Gold prices dip to Rs420,600 per tola amid global plunge; Check New Rates

Gold Prices Drop To Rs335200 In Pakistan As Global Rates Hit One Month Low

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed another drop, as the price of a tola came down by Rs4,578, to Rs420,600, while 10-gram gold also slipped to Rs360,597, down Rs3,924.

Gold Prices this Week

Date Gold Price
10 Oct 420,600
9 Oct 425,178
8 Oct 425,178
7 Oct 416,778
6 Oct 415,278
4 Oct 409,878
3 Oct 407,778
2 Oct 407,778

Gold, the current safe haven, taken a sharp tumble. By midday, a single tola of gold was priced at Rs420,600, a drop of Rs4,578 in just one day.

Those keeping an eye on smaller quantities weren’t spared either: 10 grams of gold had fallen to Rs360,597, down Rs3,924, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Starts Week With Rs1700 Per Tola Jump In Pakistan Check New Prices Here

Global gold slipped to $3,995 per ounce amid uncertainty and tension that continues to swirl around geopolitics and the economy. Yet, in a surprising twist, silver quietly made headlines, climbing Rs34 to a record Rs5,100 per tola.

For investors and everyday buyers alike, the story of precious metals this week is one of sudden drops, unexpected rises, and the constant pulse of a market that never truly sleeps.

