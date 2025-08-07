KSE-100 maintains upward trajectory, reaches historic high of 146,015 points

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed another record-breaking session as the benchmark KSE-100 Index continued its upward trajectory, reflected strong investor confidence and sustained market momentum.

Following several days of gains, trading started on a positive note.

At one point during the session, the KSE-100 Index surged by 927 points, reaching a historic high of 146,015 points — the highest level ever recorded in the market’s history.

The rally followed Wednesday’s robust performance, where the index had climbed by 2,051 points to close at 145,088 points, marking one of the most significant single-day gains in recent months.

The market activity remained vibrant, with a total of 780 million shares traded on Wednesday and transaction value of Rs 52 billion amount. The market capitalization also witnessed a notable increase of Rs234 billion, and pushed the total market cap to Rs17.343 trillion.

The analysts attributed the continued bullish trend to improving macroeconomic indicators, positive sentiment around potential foreign investment inflows and expectations of policy stability, which have boosted investor confidence across sectors.