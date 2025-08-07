Aima Baig’s bridal outfit price revealed after wedding with Zain Ahmed

LAHORE – Renowned Pakistani singer Aima Baig on Thursday confirmed her marriage to longtime friend and fashion entrepreneur Zain Ahmed, and shared beautiful wedding photos on social media that quickly caught public attention.

In the pictures, Aima can be seen wearing an elegant ivory bridal outfit paired with a striking dark green dupatta. Her minimal makeup and delicate jewellery added to the charm of her bridal look. Meanwhile, groom Zain Ahmed wore a simple white sherwani, complementing the bride’s look with understated elegance.

Aima chose her bridal attire from the celebrated fashion designer Hussain Rehar. According to the designer’s official website, the outfit is priced at around USD 2,800, which amounts to over Rs 791,000. However, Aima had the ensemble customised, swapping the original ivory dupatta — worn by the model on the website — with a green one.

According to social media reports, the price of the customised version of the bridal dress worn by Aima Baig is estimated to be around Rs 675,000.

Zain Ahmed, the groom, hails from Lahore and launched his fashion brand in 2018. His label designs both men’s and women’s wear, and has dressed global celebrities including Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, rapper French Montana, and Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed.

Aima Baig was previously engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri in 2021, but the singer publicly announced the end of their relationship a year later.