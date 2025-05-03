AGL55.05▲ 0.91 (0.02%)AIRLINK155.38▲ 3.26 (0.02%)BOP9.69▲ 0.57 (0.06%)CNERGY7.11▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL10.17▲ 0.44 (0.05%)DFML36.64▲ 1.53 (0.04%)DGKC132.79▲ 8.33 (0.07%)FCCL43.44▲ 0.63 (0.01%)FFL14.79▲ 0.58 (0.04%)HUBC136.24▲ 4.3 (0.03%)HUMNL12.51▲ 0.28 (0.02%)KEL4.02▲ 0.02 (0.01%)KOSM5.02▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF69.44▲ 2.39 (0.04%)NBP85.07▲ 3.23 (0.04%)OGDC203.25▲ 2.87 (0.01%)PAEL42.5▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL8.79▲ 0.37 (0.04%)PPL150.83▲ 2.23 (0.02%)PRL28.91▲ 1.2 (0.04%)PTC20.73▲ 1.27 (0.07%)SEARL84.04▲ 2.07 (0.03%)TELE6.98▲ 0.16 (0.02%)TOMCL31.52▲ 0.39 (0.01%)TPLP8.27▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TREET18.91▲ 0.72 (0.04%)TRG64.05▲ 0.92 (0.01%)UNITY26.21▲ 0.44 (0.02%)WTL1.27▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

KIA Sportage L New Price in Pakistan after major rate cut in 2025

ISLAMABAD – Relief for hybrid SUV enthusiasts in Pakistan as Kia passed on relief to buyers, cutting prices of Sportage L lineup by a staggering Rs1.85 million.

South Korean automobile giant shared price reductions across Sportage L lineup. The vehicle brings together bold styling, advanced tech, and hybrid efficiency in the refreshed package. The vehicle is available in three front-wheel-drive variants, featuring an aggressive front design with sharp LED DRLs and redesigned tail lights that offer a more dynamic and modern look.

Smart interior lighting adds a modern touch, while advanced safety and driver-assist features like adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and blind spot monitoring ensure a safer and smoother drive. Sportage L HEV offers a strong combination of style, comfort, and intelligent features, making it a standout option in the hybrid SUV segment.

Kia Sportage L Price 2025

Models Old Price  New Price  Price Cut
Sportage L HEV 12,850,000 10,999,000 1,851,000
Sportage L FWD 11,825,000 9,999,000 1,826,000
Sportage L Alpha 9,499,000 8,499,000 1,000,000

Sportage Prices

Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson have been strong competitors in Pakistan for a long time. Both offer similar features, performance, and are well-known brands. Recently, Hyundai launched a new hybrid version of the Tucson at a lower price.

This put pressure on Kia, and now Kia has responded by reducing the prices of its Sportage models. However, these new lower prices are only for a limited time and only while current stock is available, meaning it’s first-come, first-served.

KIA Sportage L

Hyundai’s goal was to take some of Kia’s customers by offering a cheaper hybrid SUV. Kia’s quick response shows it wants to keep its position in the market. Because of this price drop, Kia is now more competitive again, and the rivalry between the two brands is heating up. For buyers, this could mean better deals and more choices in the SUV market soon.

Save up to Rs6 Lac on Kia Sportage L in Pakistan with New Limited-Time Offer

Web Desk (Lahore)

