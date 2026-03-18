Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather: More rain, heavy falls predicted

More intermittent rain with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms is predicted in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over most of Pakistan and is likely to persist until March 20.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, more intermittent rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls & hailstorms is predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, and Waziristan on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

Impacts:

Daytime temperatures will decrease during the forecast period. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Lightning strikes may occur at isolated places.

Hails and windstorms may damage standing crops. Farmers are advised to manage their crops based on prevailing weather conditions. Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period.

Temperatures:

Peshawar’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 15°C and 17°C on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Past Weather:

Rain occurred in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Parachinar 32, Malam Jabba 23, Kalam 12, Dir 10, Bannu 09, Di Khan Airport 07, Drosh, Peshawar City & Cherat 05, Chitral, Saidu Sharif, Pattan, Di Khan City & Bacha Khan Airport 04, Lower Dir 03, Peshawar Airport & Takht Bai 02, Mir Khani, Kakul & Balakot 01

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 16°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 89 %.