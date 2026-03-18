Operation Ghazab lil-Haq stopped temporarily for Eid ul Fitr 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan announced temporary halt to its high-intensity military campaign, Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, in a move timed with the arrival of Eidul Fitr—but not without a stark warning of swift retaliation if provoked.

Information Minister Ataullah Tarar revealed the decision in a statement on X, saying the pause—lasting from midnight March 18/19 to midnight March 23/24—comes both as a gesture of goodwill and in response to appeals from key Muslim allies, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey.

Framing the move as rooted in Islamic values, Tarar stressed that Pakistan is extending an olive branch—but made it clear the ceasefire is fragile. “Any cross-border aggression, drone strike, or terrorist attack will trigger an immediate and far more forceful resumption,” he warned, signaling that the military remains on high alert.

The pause comes after weeks of intense escalation following the launch of Operation Ghazab lil-Haq on February 26, initiated in response to what Pakistan described as unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban forces along the border.

Since then, the operation has unleashed significant force. According to official figures, 707 militants have been killed and over 938 wounded. Pakistani forces have reportedly dismantled 255 militant posts and seized 44 more, while destroying 237 tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery systems. In addition, 81 targets inside Afghanistan were struck through coordinated air operations.

Tensions peaked on March 16, when Pakistani forces carried out high-impact strikes deep inside Afghanistan, targeting military installations in Kabul and Nangarhar. Authorities say these strikes destroyed drone storage facilities, ammunition depots, and technical infrastructure allegedly used to plan and launch attacks on Pakistani soil.

Simultaneously, ground operations along key border regions including Bajaur, Kurram, Torkham, Khyber, and North and South Waziristan saw Afghan Taliban positions come under heavy assault. Officials insist the strikes were “precision engagements,” rejecting accusations from Afghan authorities that civilians were harmed.

This latest development underscores the rapidly deteriorating relationship between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, now at its lowest point since the group returned to power. Months of rising tensions—including violent border clashes last October along the 2,600-kilometre frontier—have pushed both sides to the brink.

Efforts to defuse the crisis, led by Qatar and Turkey through multiple rounds of talks in Doha, have so far failed to produce lasting results. While an initial ceasefire briefly held, subsequent negotiations stalled without concrete agreements.

The current conflict cycle intensified after Pakistan launched strikes on February 22 targeting suspected militant hideouts in Nangarhar and Paktika. These were followed by retaliatory cross-border attacks, ultimately triggering the full-scale launch of Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

Pakistan’s military leadership, including Field Marshal Asim Munir, has taken a firm stance, declaring that lasting peace is impossible unless the Afghan Taliban decisively cuts ties with militant groups operating against Pakistan.