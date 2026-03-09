IRAN’S Assembly of Experts has officially named Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader, following the tragic assassination of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the US-Israeli strikes. This decision, while drawing global attention, is a sovereign act by an independent nation and it underscores Iran’s right to determine its own leadership without external interference.

No foreign leader has the authority to dictate who should lead Iran and any attempt to do so directly violates international norms. US President Donald Trump wanted a person of his choice installed. Such an intention, if acted upon, would have been a blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation. Iran’s decision to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei demonstrates its steadfast determination to protect its national interests and assert its independence. We believe the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei is a natural progression in the current context. Having served closely alongside his father and built significant influence within Iran’s political and security apparatus, particularly the powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mojtaba brings continuity to the nation’s leadership. This succession is poised to serve as a unifying factor for Iran during a period of crisis and uncertainty.

By naming Mojtaba Khamenei as Supreme Leader, Iran has sent a clear message: It will determine its own leadership, defend its sovereignty and resist external dictates. The message is clear that the country will chart its own path, guided by its people and institutions and it will not bow to external pressures. The world would do well to respect this sovereignty and join in efforts to restore stability and peace. The broader implications of ongoing hostility cannot be ignored. The US-Israeli strikes have already heightened regional tensions, contributing to rising petroleum prices and economic uncertainties that are being felt across the globe. It is, therefore, in the interest of all parties to pursue dialogue and diplomacy rather than aggression. Constructive engagement between the US and Iran is the way forward to prevent further escalation, safeguard economic stability and bring an end to a conflict whose flames threaten to spread beyond the region.