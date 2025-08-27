WATCH: Kartarpur inundated as floods intensify across Punjab  

LAHORE – Severe flooding has submerged the entire Kartarpur area of Narowal district as rising river flows continue to create critical conditions across Punjab.
The officials sources said that the floodwaters have entered homes and farmlands in Kartarpur after water levels surged in nearby rivers.
The local authorities have issued a red alert and launched evacuation efforts, moving residents from low-lying areas to safer places.
People living near riverbanks have been specifically warned to stay away due to the danger of further overflow.
The situation in Punjab has become extremely critical as rivers have risen to dangerous flood levels. Kartarpur has been completely submerged, with floodwaters covering houses, fields, and roads while advancing toward major towns.
— PakWeather (@Pak_Weather) August 27, 2025
In Nankana Sahib district, water levels at Head Balloki on River Ravi have continued to rise, inundating several villages and damaging standing crops.
The situation remains alarming as monsoon rains and upstream releases have swelled rivers in various parts of the province, putting more districts at risk of flooding.
Floodwaters from the Ravi River have entered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur near the Pakistan–India border. Nearly 100 people stranded, including 18 pilgrims & staff. Water has risen to 10 feet. Authorities preparing helicopter airlift for evacuation
— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) August 27, 2025
