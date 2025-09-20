Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan team admit batting failures ahead of India clash

DUBAI – Ahead of their much-anticipated showdown against India on Sunday (tomorrow), the Pakistan cricket team held a crucial meeting in which players openly acknowledged their batting shortcomings, the sources revealed on Saturday.

During the team huddle, every player was given the opportunity to share their thoughts.

According to insiders, several players admitted to repeated failures with the bat and recognized the urgent need to improve strike rotation to build partnerships.

Bowlers in the meeting also acknowledged that the pitch conditions have been challenging for batters, adding context to the team’s struggles.

The players assured the team management that they are determined to deliver a stronger performance in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

Head coach Mike Hesson reportedly expressed full confidence in the squad, encouraging the players to regroup and play to their potential in the upcoming matches.

Pakistan has so far won two out of three matches in the tournament but suffered a key defeat against arch-rivals India.

Despite the wins, the team’s batting lineup has faced heavy criticism for inconsistent displays, with several top-order players failing to convert starts into meaningful scores.

The candid session is seen as an attempt to boost morale and address the shortcomings before the high-pressure encounter, where Pakistan will aim to bounce back and keep their Asia Cup campaign on track.