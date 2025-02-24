Corps Commander Karachi lauds Rangers for Karachi Security at Passing Out Parade

KARACHI – Pakistan Rangers marked the 32nd Passing Out Parade with distinguished guests in the port city of the country’s southeastern region Sindh on Monday.

A grand ceremony was held at the Rangers Training Center and was attended by high-ranking officials, including Lieutenant General Owais Dastgir, Corps Commander Karachi, who served as the chief guest. Major General Muhammad Shamrez, Director General of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), welcomed the distinguished guests.

Lieutenant General Dastgir inspected parade, praising recruits as they marched, and distributed awards to those who stood out during their training. In his address, he commended the recruits for their dedication and praised the high standard of the parade. He also acknowledged the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) for their discipline, bravery, and professionalism, highlighting their significant role in maintaining national security.

He emphasized crucial contributions of Sindh Rangers in securing the country’s borders, combating terrorism and criminal activities in Karachi, and providing top-notch security for national and provincial events. He further noted that in the face of evolving hybrid and fifth-generation warfare, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) had played an essential role in restoring peace in provincial capital.

Corps Commander lauded the force’s collaboration with other agencies in successfully apprehending criminals, recovering vast quantities of weapons and ammunition, and leading key security operations. These included efforts against smuggling, securing religious events, and ensuring safety at major international exhibitions such as Ideas 2024 and the International Food and Agriculture Exhibition. Moreover, the Rangers played an instrumental role in securing sporting events like the ICC Champions Trophy and the Tri-National Cricket Series.

The ceremony was attended by senior law enforcement officials, dignitaries, and the families of the recruits. A special performance by the Camel Squad of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) concluded the event, receiving enthusiastic applause from the audience.