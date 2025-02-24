AGL55.02▼ -0.27 (0.00%)AIRLINK188.48▼ -1.04 (-0.01%)BOP12.7▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.25▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.05▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML49.34▼ -0.72 (-0.01%)DGKC120.74▲ 3.75 (0.03%)FCCL42.47▲ 0.35 (0.01%)FFL15.45▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC133.46▲ 3.37 (0.03%)HUMNL14.4▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.79▲ 0.12 (0.03%)KOSM6.34▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)MLCF49.04▲ 2.1 (0.04%)NBP74.4▼ -1.58 (-0.02%)OGDC210.37▲ 7.62 (0.04%)PAEL42.49▲ 1.35 (0.03%)PIBTL8.92▲ 0.21 (0.02%)PPL178.06▲ 5.85 (0.03%)PRL35.24▲ 0.47 (0.01%)PTC24.81▼ -0.04 (0.00%)SEARL96.83▲ 0.11 (0.00%)TELE8.31▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.02▲ 0.32 (0.01%)TPLP11.86▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET23.53▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG63.27▼ -0.08 (0.00%)UNITY29.89▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)WTL1.49▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Corps Commander Karachi lauds Rangers for Karachi Security at Passing Out Parade

Corps Commander Karachi Lauds Rangers For Karachi Security At Passing Out Parade
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Pakistan Rangers marked the 32nd Passing Out Parade with distinguished guests in the port city of the country’s southeastern region Sindh on Monday.

A grand ceremony was held at the Rangers Training Center and was attended by high-ranking officials, including Lieutenant General Owais Dastgir, Corps Commander Karachi, who served as the chief guest. Major General Muhammad Shamrez, Director General of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), welcomed the distinguished guests.

Lieutenant General Dastgir inspected parade, praising recruits as they marched, and distributed awards to those who stood out during their training. In his address, he commended the recruits for their dedication and praised the high standard of the parade. He also acknowledged the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) for their discipline, bravery, and professionalism, highlighting their significant role in maintaining national security.

He emphasized crucial contributions of Sindh Rangers in securing the country’s borders, combating terrorism and criminal activities in Karachi, and providing top-notch security for national and provincial events. He further noted that in the face of evolving hybrid and fifth-generation warfare, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) had played an essential role in restoring peace in provincial capital.

Corps Commander lauded the force’s collaboration with other agencies in successfully apprehending criminals, recovering vast quantities of weapons and ammunition, and leading key security operations. These included efforts against smuggling, securing religious events, and ensuring safety at major international exhibitions such as Ideas 2024 and the International Food and Agriculture Exhibition. Moreover, the Rangers played an instrumental role in securing sporting events like the ICC Champions Trophy and the Tri-National Cricket Series.

The ceremony was attended by senior law enforcement officials, dignitaries, and the families of the recruits. A special performance by the Camel Squad of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) concluded the event, receiving enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Another Punjab Rangers personnel succumbs to injuries after deadly PTI protests

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Karachi, Sindh weather; Light rain likely

  • Featured, Pakistan

Army Chief, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz grace Closing Ceremony of Horse and Cattle Show 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

Ramadan Moon sighting 2025: Latest Update on Crescent Visibility Status for February 28

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; widespread rains predicted

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer