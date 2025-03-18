AGL68.26▲ 6.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK183.86▲ 3 (0.02%)BOP11.82▲ 0.15 (0.01%)CNERGY7.52▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.41▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML45.98▼ -0.1 (0.00%)DGKC132.76▼ -1.23 (-0.01%)FCCL46.38▲ 0.31 (0.01%)FFL16.15▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC135.09▲ 3.02 (0.02%)HUMNL13.06▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.62▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.2▲ 0.1 (0.02%)MLCF59.17▲ 0 (0.00%)NBP74.01▲ 0.03 (0.00%)OGDC223.06▲ 1.68 (0.01%)PAEL44.95▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.66▲ 0.48 (0.05%)PPL187.05▲ 2.96 (0.02%)PRL36.27▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)PTC24.77▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)SEARL100.95▼ -0.28 (0.00%)TELE7.88▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35.9▼ -0.17 (0.00%)TPLP10.83▲ 0.19 (0.02%)TREET22.54▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TRG66.62▲ 6.06 (0.10%)UNITY29.84▲ 0.24 (0.01%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Karachi Sehri and Iftar Deals you don’t want to miss in Ramazan 2025

KARACHI – Sehri and Iftar buffet scene is thriving this Ramadan in Karachi, with top restaurants offering variety of dishes, cuisines, desserts, and drinks.

Iftar buffets are great for families during sacred times as they offer variety of foods, cater to different tastes, and provide a stress-free way to enjoy meals together. They foster sense of community, allowing families to bond in a relaxed atmosphere, and offer a special experience unique to Ramadan.

During Iftar, lavish dishes like Biryani, Nihari, and Karahi are famous choices, offering rich flavors of spiced rice, slow-cooked stews, and meat curries. Kebabs, Haleem, and fried fish also provide savory options.

Iftar Deals in Karachi 2025

Ghalib

Karachi Sehri And Iftar Deals You Dont Want To Miss In Ramazan 2025

Saltanat

Karachi Sehri And Iftar Deals You Dont Want To Miss In Ramazan 2025

Lal Qila

Karachi Sehri And Iftar Deals You Dont Want To Miss In Ramazan 2025

KababJees

Karachi Sehri And Iftar Deals You Dont Want To Miss In Ramazan 2025

Café Aylanto

Karachi Sehri And Iftar Deals You Dont Want To Miss In Ramazan 2025

Rosati Bistro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosati Bistro (@rosatibistropk)

 

Best Iftar Buffet Deals in Islamabad for Ramazan 2025

 

Recomended

