AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Iftar Deals in Pakistan for Ramazan 2025 – Full List of Cheapest Options here

Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

As Ramazan 2025 continues, restaurants and fast food chains are serving Iftar deals and buffet options for families and singles looking to break their fast, without having hole in pocket.

With special offers and discounts, both local eateries and international food chains are offering a range of mouthwatering options, making it easier for everyone to enjoy a fulfilling meal.

Iftar Deals in Lahore 2025

Top fast food chains are offering all-out options under Ramazan spirit, offering combo deals, family packages, and value meals designed specifically for Iftar.

Dominos

Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here

14th street

Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here

Hardees

Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here

mcdonald’s

Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here

Nadeem Buffet

Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here

Yasir Broast

Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here

Fri Chicks

Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here Iftar Deals In Pakistan For Ramazan 2025 Full List Of Cheapest Options Here

For those who prefer a grander Iftar experience, top eateries and hotels are offering buffet deals during Ramadan 2025. These buffets often feature a wide array of traditional dishes, from aromatic biryanis and kebabs to fresh salads, desserts, and beverages.

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Pakistan braces for heavy rainfall from March 9 amid new westerly wave

  • Lifestyle, Pakistan

Nadia Hussain’s husband, Atif Khan, arrested in Mega Fraud Scandal

  • Pakistan, Top News

US cautions nationals against traveling to Pakistan amid threats of terror attacks

  • Pakistan

Rs40,000 prize bond first draw of 2025 update in Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer