Pakistan urges World Leaders to stop Israel’s Gaza airstrikes amid deadly assault in Ramadan

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan strongly denounced Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, urging worlder powers to stop the horrific act of aggression by Israeli Defence Forces.

Amid the global outrage, Islamabad strongly condemned Israeli recent airstrikes that resulted in deaths of over 400 Palestinians, calling these attacks a horrific act of aggression in Ramadan. In a statement, Foreign Office (FO) issued statement condemning the escalation, calling it a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and warning that it could destabilize the region once again.

“This act of aggression during holy month is breach of ceasefire and signals dangerous escalation that threatens regional peace and security, it said. Islamabad called on world leaders to intervene immediately, end the violence, and resume diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting peace in Gaza and the broader Middle East.

As the situation in Gaza continues to escalate, several countries, United Natioans condemned the action, as world watches closely, hoping for a swift and peaceful resolution to avoid further loss of life.

Israeli government reiterated advancing military operations in Gaza. “We have coordinated these actions with Washington, and Israel is grateful for the continued support of President Donald Trump and his administration,” the government spokesperson said.

The airstrikes are said to be deadliest since a fragile ceasefire was agreed in January, and it sparked widespread international outrage.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas condemned the attacks, urging the global community to pressure Israel to cease its military actions. A spokesman for Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, condemned the strikes, while Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa echoed the call for an immediate halt to Israel’s aggression.