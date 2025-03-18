Seema Haider, Pakistani woman who traveled to India for love, welcomes first child

Seema Haider, the viral sensation from Pakistan who traveled to India to marry the love of her life, embraced parenthood with Sachin Meena.

The viral couple marked a joyous moment at Krishna Hospital in Greater Noida, both mother and daughter are in good health, and all medical reports have returned normal.

Seema and Sachin have decided to involve the public in naming their newborn daughter. The duo invited people from around India and the world to suggest names based on local traditions. The name that receives the most votes will be chosen as their daughter’s name.

As Seema is facing legal trouble for her stay in India, social media users raised questions about whether the newborn will get Indian citizenship under the current circumstances.

For the unversed, Seema met Sachin through the online game PUBG, and the duo made headlines after being arrested in India. Seema traveled to India illegally in May with her four children to live with Sachin in Greater Noida.

Seema claims she escaped from her abusive husband in Pakistan, whom she says she divorced, while he denies the accusations and claims she ran away with their children and valuables. Seema and Sachin had first met in Nepal in March and later continued their relationship. She entered India through Nepal with the help of money from selling family land.