AGL46.23▼ -3.47 (-0.07%)AIRLINK185.19▼ -6.93 (-0.04%)BOP9.93▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.29▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)DCL8.52▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.71▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)DGKC102.53▼ -3.01 (-0.03%)FCCL36.64▼ -1 (-0.03%)FFL14.53▼ -0.45 (-0.03%)HUBC126.83▼ -0.25 (0.00%)HUMNL13.07▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)KEL4.32▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.06▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF42.89▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)NBP70.33▼ -2.8 (-0.04%)OGDC195.44▼ -4.44 (-0.02%)PAEL37.96▼ -1.18 (-0.03%)PIBTL7.79▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL167.89▼ -4.39 (-0.03%)PRL34.02▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)PTC22.51▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL103.97▲ 1.2 (0.01%)TELE8.02▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TOMCL32.84▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)TPLP11.63▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET19.89▼ -0.73 (-0.04%)TRG66.16▼ -0.31 (0.00%)UNITY31.36▲ 0.76 (0.02%)WTL1.52▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Karachi Schools to get Three back-to-back Holidays next week; Check Notification

Karachi Schools To Get Three Back To Back Holidays Next Week Check Notification
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – A sigh of relief for students in Karachi, and parts of Sindh as schools will remain closed for three consecutive holidays in mid-February 2025.

School-going students will get an extended break next week, in observance of Shab-e-Barat. Sindh government declared Friday, February 14, a public holiday for all educational institutions in the southeastern province, marking the 15th of Shaban.

In addition to the Shab-e-Barat holiday on Friday, several private schools will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, and it will be a long weekend for students. The holiday comes as part of the religious observance of Shab-e-Barat, which is the Night of Forgiveness, when Muslims stay awake, engaging gin prayers, and then do fasting next day.

Feb 14 Holiday in Pakistan

Karachi Schools To Get Three Back To Back Holidays Next Week Check Notification

This extended break provides students and families with an opportunity to perform prayers and do fasting during the weekend.

Meanwhile, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan are yet to issue any notification about Shab-e-Barat holiday.

Pakistan Public Holidays 2025 Notification

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Stamp Papers in Pakistan now requires Biometric Verification in Pakistan; details inside

  • Featured, Pakistan

Shab-e-Barat Holiday announced for Feb 14

  • Pakistan

Punjab CM laptop scheme new minimum marks eligibility announced

  • Pakistan

BISE Lahore Class 10th date sheet 2025 released

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer