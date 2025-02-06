Karachi Schools to get Three back-to-back Holidays next week; Check Notification

KARACHI – A sigh of relief for students in Karachi, and parts of Sindh as schools will remain closed for three consecutive holidays in mid-February 2025.

School-going students will get an extended break next week, in observance of Shab-e-Barat. Sindh government declared Friday, February 14, a public holiday for all educational institutions in the southeastern province, marking the 15th of Shaban.

In addition to the Shab-e-Barat holiday on Friday, several private schools will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, and it will be a long weekend for students. The holiday comes as part of the religious observance of Shab-e-Barat, which is the Night of Forgiveness, when Muslims stay awake, engaging gin prayers, and then do fasting next day.

Feb 14 Holiday in Pakistan

This extended break provides students and families with an opportunity to perform prayers and do fasting during the weekend.

Meanwhile, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan are yet to issue any notification about Shab-e-Barat holiday.