Pubic holiday: Banks to remain closed tomorrow in Pakistan

KARACHI – All banks will observe a public holiday tomorrow, February 5, on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Wednesday, February 05, 2025 being public holiday on Kashmir Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” read a press release issued by the central bank.

Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed tomorrow across the country to express the support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day is marked to express solidarity with the people facing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. It is marked to draw the attention of the international community to the Indian atrocities in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In connection with the day, solidarity walks will be organized across the country and Azad Kashmir. In Islamabad, a rally will be held on the Constitution Avenue.

Sirens will be blown and one minute silence will be observed at ten am to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir.

Our Correspondent

