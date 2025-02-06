AGL46.23▼ -3.47 (-0.07%)AIRLINK185.19▼ -6.93 (-0.04%)BOP9.93▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.29▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)DCL8.52▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.71▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)DGKC102.53▼ -3.01 (-0.03%)FCCL36.64▼ -1 (-0.03%)FFL14.53▼ -0.45 (-0.03%)HUBC126.83▼ -0.25 (0.00%)HUMNL13.07▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)KEL4.32▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.06▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF42.89▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)NBP70.33▼ -2.8 (-0.04%)OGDC195.44▼ -4.44 (-0.02%)PAEL37.96▼ -1.18 (-0.03%)PIBTL7.79▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL167.89▼ -4.39 (-0.03%)PRL34.02▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)PTC22.51▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL103.97▲ 1.2 (0.01%)TELE8.02▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TOMCL32.84▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)TPLP11.63▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET19.89▼ -0.73 (-0.04%)TRG66.16▼ -0.31 (0.00%)UNITY31.36▲ 0.76 (0.02%)WTL1.52▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Imsha Rehman Video Leak: Accused in TikToker’s Leak Case gets bail after Pardon?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani TikTok stars including Imsha Rehman faced privacy breach as he alleged clips were leaked online and were all over the internet, prompting TikTokers to leave social media.

Reports in local media claimed that victim Imsha granted conditional pardon to Abdul Aziz, the culprit behind video leaks scandal, during court proceedings at Islamabad District and Sessions Court.

Imsha Rehman, as per unverified reports, agreed to forgive Aziz under specific conditions, his counsel told court as the man lamented his actions. FIA detained the man from Gujranwala for sharing an edited clip of Imsha Rehman. This legal development marks key turning point in case, after Rehman’s decision to start legal action rather than respond publicly after the video went viral.

Aziz was traced down using IP logs, while the young man denied serious allegations.

Imsha Rehman Leaked Video

After months of disappearance, TikTok star Imsha came forward and told the world about the scandal that changed her life. In November 2024, the social media star deactivated her accounts, amid social media frenzy.

YouTube video

She recently revealed how the tragic incident affected her. The influencer termed the whole leaked content fake and explained the emotional toll it had taken on her, including death threats from extremists.

To deal with such cases, Pakistani authorities came up with stern legislation under the country’s cybercrime laws, specifically Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) that improved enhanced privacy protections.

Imsha Rehman Leaks

Minahil Malik’s New Private Videos leaked online amid controversy

Web Desk (Lahore)

