Complete schedule of Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa Tri-Nation series

LAHORE – Tri-Nation ODI series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will begin on February 08.

The hosts will lock horns with New Zealand in the opener at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, February 08.

New Zealand will then face South Africa on Monday, February 10 at the same venue.

After that the action will shift to Karachi’s National Stadium where Pakistan will play against South Africa on February 12.

The final will be played on Friday, February 14.

Pakistan and New Zealand players held training sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday. South Africa will train at the venue on Sunday, February 09.

At the Gaddafi Stadium, the spectator capacity has been increased, with new chairs installed throughout the venue.

At the National Bank Stadium, enhancements have been made, including the creation of a new hospitality enclosure for players and officials at the University End. Two digital replay screens have already been fixed and 5,000 new chairs have been installed to enhance spectator comfort.

Complete schedule:

8 February – Pakistan v New Zealand (Day/Night)

10 February – New Zealand v South Africa (Day)

12 February – Pakistan v South Africa (Day/Night)

14 February – Final (Day/Night)